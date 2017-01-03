Suspect arraigned in connection with fatal hit-and-run

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — A suspect accused of driving drunk and killing a pedestrian in an East Boston hit-and-run was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police said Christopher Nalchajian, 33, was drunk behind the wheel when he struck a pedestrian on Saratoga Street early Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, they allegedly caught him trying to walk away from the scene.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nalchajian was charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

Nalchjian’s family attended his arraignment Tuesday. One relative called the crash a tragic accident and said they are trying to stay positive.

