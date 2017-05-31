Suspect arrested after 20 mile police chase ends in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Dispatch audio captured the frantic moments as officers approached an armed suspect, trapped in a deep embankment, after a pursuit that took them 20 miles.

According to police, a drug deal appeared to be happening at the parking lot of an Outback Steakhouse.

When officers approached 33-year-old Marcus Mitchell they say he became aggressive.

“A tazer was deployed, he was tazed twice,” said Detective Sargent Scott Mills, “it was unsuccessful and he was able to make it back into the vehicle.”

Mitchell then reportedly took off, leading officers onto I-90 and down 495 at more than 100 miles per hour, until eventually loosing control.

He got out with electroshock barbs still embedded in his body, and he was again ready to fight.

“The suspect emerged from the vehicle with a firearm in his hand and threw the firearm at the troopers,” said Mills. “The troopers exercised great restraint by not firing on him and not shooting him.”

Police say Mitchell was likely on some sort of drugs, making them even more grateful that nobody was seriously hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)