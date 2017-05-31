Suspect arrested after 20-mile police chase on Mass Pike, I-495

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A police chase that spanned two highways came to an end in Marlborough Tuesday evening and police said the driver was taken into custody.

Police said the chase began at the Outback Steakhouse in Auburn, where suspect Marqus Mitchell was allegedly dealing drugs in the parking lot.

When officers approached Mitchell and tried to take him into custody, he allegedly became aggressive. Police said they used a stun gun on Mitchell twice but he fought his way over to his car and drove off.

“A tazer was deployed. He was tazed twice,” said Detective Sargent Scott Mills. “It was unsuccessful and he was able to make it back into the vehicle.”

Police say Mitchell then led officers on a 20-mile chase the Mass Pike and then onto I-495. Police say he lost control of his car and ended up in a ditch on the side of the road in Marlborough.

Mitchell allegedly got out of his car, holding a gun and pointing it at officers before dropping it. He was then arrested. No one was seriously injured in the chase.

“The suspect emerged from the vehicle with a firearm in his hand and threw the firearm at the troopers,” said Mills. “The troopers exercised great restraint by not firing on him and not shooting him.”

Police believe Mitchell was high on narcotics.

