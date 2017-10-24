Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 1-year-old in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after a reported attempted kidnapping at a laundromat in Lynn.

Police received a call just after 11 a.m. for an attempted kidnapping.

According to authorities, the suspect walked into Showcase Laundromat, took a 1-year-old girl who was sitting on a counter, and walked out of the laundromat.

Witnesses inside the laundromat saw the scene and chased the suspect out of the building, eventually retrieving the young girl.

The 1-year-old was not hurt.

Police put out a BOLO for the suspect, who was spotted by an officer working a detail at a Stop and Shop grocery store not far away.

The suspect, identified as Precious Chigbue, 24, was arrested. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

