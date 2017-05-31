Suspect arrested after teen shot in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - A man is under arrest after a 17-year-old is shot in the streets of New Bedford.

This all happening around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Eye witnesses say the teen was running away when he was shot in the foot.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee but officers in the area quickly detained him.

The suspect now faces multiple gun and drug charges,

