Suspect arrested after threats against police prompt lockdown at Scituate schools

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a man who they say made threats against police officers in Scituate, prompting a lockdown Tuesday morning at three schools.

Massachusetts State Police and Scituate Police apprehended the man in a wooded area off Route 3A after an hourslong manhunt.

The alleged threats were made by a “distraught” individual near the highway, according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio. The nature of the threats was not immediately known.

Cushing Elementary School, Gates Middle School and Scituate High School all sheltered in place while crews searched a nearby area for the suspect.

Residents in the town say a reverse 911 call was sent out, asking them to shelter in place.

The man’s name has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

NOW: Suspect in #Scituate manhunt is in custody. Job well done by all involved. 👍🏼👍🏼 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 10, 2017

