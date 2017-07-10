Suspect arrested after woman shot and killed in Wendell home

ORANGE, MA (WHDH) - A murder suspect on the run is now in custody.

Officers tracked down the man at the center of a manhunt in Orange, Sunday morning.

53-year-old Lewis Starkey kept his head down as police walked him to a cruiser.

Starkey is accused of shooting and killing a 48-year old woman in his Wendell home.

Police say he then went to Chicopee where he shot at an employee at the trucking company where he worked. That man was slightly injured by flying glass.

Police released Starkey’s photo and a picture of the vehicle with Vermont plates, that they believed he was in, hoping the public could help with an arrest.

Starkey was pulled over by Orange Police just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning on West River Road. They say he had the red SUV they were looking for, but he had changed the plates.

Neighbors say they are relieved he was found.

“It’s freaky, knowing that I have children here,” said neighbor Alex Barton. “I mean it’s scary.”

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office says Starkey is facing a number of criminal charges including murder.

