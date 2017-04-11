Suspect arrested at airport after woman found dead

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman found dead in a West Springfield apartment has been captured at an airport apparently headed to Puerto Rico.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says 19-year-old Roberto Santiago is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with the death of Delilah Santiago.

She was found at about 1 p.m. Monday in a unit at the Hillcrest Arms Apartment Complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

Roberto Santiago was arrested at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut with a ticket to Puerto Rico.

Even though the suspect and victim shared the same last name, authorities did not immediately disclose their relationship, but said the shooting was not random.

The death was the city’s first homicide of the year.

