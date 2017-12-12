Suspect arrested, charged with murder after shooting man during drug transaction in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they arrested and charged Thorus O’Brien of Brockton with murder after he shot a man during a some sort of drug transaction in East Boston on Sunday.

O’Brien was called to court on Tuesday after officials said he shot and killed the 21-year-old victim.

The victim was said to be sitting in a car when he was shot.

Officers said the shooting happened near Orleans and Marginal Streets.

