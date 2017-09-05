Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen last week in Somerville.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jonathan Perry and 31-year-old Keith Harlow at the Chestnut Manor apartments in Arlington.

Police said Tenzin Kunkhyen, 16, was shot in a house on Farragut Avenue in Somerville last week. Kunkhyen, who was from Malden, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The motive is unclear but police said this was not a random act.

Sources said Perry’s car was located over the weekend in North Andover. After a search warrant was executed, police allegedly found guns inside.

Perry and Harlow are both expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

