Suspect arrested in connection with Milford hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old boy

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - MILFORD, MA (WHDH) – Milford Police say that a suspect is in custody in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 4-year-old in Milford last month.

Melissa Knight, 54 of Milford, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being booked at Milford Police headquarters.

Knight is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death, and misleading a police investigation.

The child, identified as 4-year-old Jonathan Loja, was struck just before 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday in Milford. Family members said Jonathan was from Framingham and was playing with other children in the yard of a home on Water Street after attending an Easter egg hunt.

Police said the driver continued on without stopping after hitting Jonathan, who may have dropped a toy in the street.

Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin had a message for the suspect: “Give us a call. We’re coming for you.”

Family members said Jonathan loved the character Woody from the movie “Toy Story” and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He loved playing soccer and was supposed to start kindergarten this year. They said his parents plan to lay him to rest in their native home of Ecuador.

“Can you please turn yourself in? We need justice, this little boy didn’t deserve to pass away,” said relative Raquel Tacuri, when asked what she would like to say to the driver.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Loja’s honor.

