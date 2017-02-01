Suspect arrested in deadly Mattapan shooting

Mattapan, MA (WHDH) — There are new details in a deadly shooting in Mattapan.

Police have arrested a suspect in New York City.

Officers took the 29-year-old into custody Tuesday morning.

Police said he shot and killed Marcus Hall outside a barbershop while his son was getting a hair cut last June.

The suspect will be extradited to Boston in the coming days to face first degree murder.

