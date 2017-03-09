Suspect arrested in East Boston indecent assault

EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested the suspect wanted in an indecent assault of a woman in East Boston earlier this week.

Officials said the man assaulted a woman as she attempted to enter into a building on Brooks Street Monday night. The man allegedly fled the scene on foot down Brooks Street before turning onto Condor Street.

The suspect’s name has not been released. He was charged with indecent assault and battery.

