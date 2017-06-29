Suspect arrested in murder of 81-year-old Needham woman

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Investigators announced Thursday that they have made an arrest in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Needham.

Laura Shifrina was found dead in her elderly housing apartment on Linden Street on May 31.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey says the suspect’s identity will be revealed Friday morning at a 9 a.m. arraignment.

“The Needham Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have been working at all hours of the day and night since Ms. Shifrina was discovered dead in her home,” Morrissey said.

