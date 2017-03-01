Suspect caught in Marblehead manhunt

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Police apprehended a suspect wanted for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday night in Marblehead.

Police said they pulled over the suspect in a pickup truck at around 10 p.m. The suspect then allegedly got out of his pickup truck and ran off.

Police searched the neighborhood in the area of Commercial and Walnut streets and a police helicopter was brought in. Residents in the area were told to stay indoors.

The suspect was apprehended just after 11 p.m.

