Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in Lynn shooting

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A suspect has formally been charged with murder in the death of a pizza delivery driver in Lynn.

Brian Brito, 21 of Manchester, NH, was stopped by Massachusetts State Police Monday night on Route 1 in Peabody. Police say he was in possession of an illegal firearm and was driving with a revoked license.

On Wednesday, Britol was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

During the arrest, Brito was questioned in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Monday night behind a school on Bowler Street in Lynn but was not charged until Wednesday afternoon.

He is currently being held without bail following his arraignment. He’s also been charged with aggravated rape, armed robbery while masked, and kidnapping.

Officials say the shooting victim, identified as 24-year-old Sina Zangiband, of Salem, was shot multiple times shortly before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Pius V School, a religious elementary school.

A vehicle that matches the description of one connected to the fatal shooting, a 2004 Audi, has been towed to the Danvers State Police Barracks.

Officers found Zangiband dead in his vehicle. They believe the murder could have been a random case of road rage.

In the hours following the murder, police say Brito traveled to a North Andover convenience store and raped a female clerk at gunpoint. They say he also grabbed money and fled the store. He was arrested a short-while later.

Brito allegedly told the woman that he’s charged with raping that he had killed someone, a source told 7’s Steve Cooper.

