MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a murder that happened last August.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was found beaten to death in a park in Manchester last August.

The suspect is now charged with second degree murder and will go before a judge on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)