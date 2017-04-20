Suspect charged with murder after Dorchester road rage shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have announced murder charges following a brazen daytime shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Dorchester.

Police announced that Deonarine Ganga, 29 of Dorchester, was charged with murder. Ganga was arrested Monday arraigned Tuesday for assault with a dangerous weapon after he was accused of using a firearm to threaten another person.

Ganga is being held without bail while the court determines whether he violated probation on a 2015 plea for drug possession.

Ganga is accused of shooting Joey DeBarros, 21, in an incident in which the two were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation. Police say that during a traffic dispute near Granite Ave in Dorchester, Ganga shot DeBarros as he got out of his car.

DeBarros was transported to Boston Medical Center but later died.

Ganga’s vehicle left the scene, but witnesses were able to give police a description of the vehicle.

While investigating the incident, police were led to an incident on April 7 involving Ganga in which he was accused of flashing a gun and threatening another customer at a business on Dorchester Ave. As a result, police arrested Ganga Monday and charged him in connection with the incident while continuing to investigate the murder.

Ganga will appear in court again on May 18. Boston Police say the matter is still under investigation.

