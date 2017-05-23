Suspect dead after standoff, fire at a Chelsea home

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Chelsea Police confirmed that a suspect has been found dead after a standoff.

Shots were fired at officers who were responding to a report of a man with a gun.

The suspect, barricaded himself inside of the home on Warren Street in Chelsea.

As negotiators worked to bring the situation to a peaceful end, fire broke out inside the home.

Officers went door to door evacuating nearby homes.

Firefighters from several cites worked into the night bringing the flames under control.

Once the fire was out, swat teams moved in with state and local officials to secure the scene.

Once inside, they found the 38-year-old man dead.

A woman and her 10-year-old daughter live in the home but they were found safe Tuesday morning.

Police remain on scene.

Watch the video above to hear from witnesses.

