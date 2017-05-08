Suspect due in court after murder of 2 in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a brutal double murder in South Boston is expected to face a judge on Monday.

This will be our first look at the suspect since his arrest came after a gun battle with police.

Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found dead Friday night by police at the Macallen Building in South Boston and police say they believe the man suspected of their deaths knew them.

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to its website, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Field, 49, also an anesthesiologist, worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Family members tell 7News the two doctors were engaged to be married. Co-workers say they were both well respected.

Police had gone to the building on a report of a man with a gun. Police Commissioner William B. Evans said the suspect opened fire when officers confronted him at the door. He said police fired back and hit the man several times.

Authorities expect to file multiple charges against the suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, of Chelsea.

After the shootings, Teixeira was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren’t hurt.

Neighbors tell 7News that the doctors were both nice, liked and easy to talk with.

Police are still working to determine a motive.

RELATED: Police, residents seek answers after couple killed at upscale Southie apartment

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)