Suspect due in court for murder of elderly Needham woman

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - The person accused of murdering an elderly woman is set to face a judge on Friday.

Police announced on Thursday that they had arrested a suspect after the May 31st murder.

Officials responded to an elderly housing complex in Needham that day and found the woman dead inside.

81-year-old Laura Shifrina was found dead by her daughter and police say she suffered from, sharp trauma injuries.

Officials spent hours looking for her missing car, which was later discovered in Boston.

Officials are not releasing that person’s identity until the arraignment.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)