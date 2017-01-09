Suspect due in court for shoplifting, striking Plainville officer

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspect Sunday night who they said shoplifted and ran over an officer with his car in Plainville earlier that day.

Officer Todd Holbrook was called to the Target in Plainville at 10:00 a.m. Sunday for a reported shoplifting in progress. When officers arrived, the suspect got into his car and allegedly struck Holbrook in the Target parking lot. The driver sped off while a woman who witnessed the crash called 911.

Plainville Police arrested suspect Robert M. Camera Junior, 38, later that night. He was held on $50,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned at Wrentham District Court on Monday.

Officer Holbrook was treated for leg injuries at Rhode Island Hospital and is now resting at home.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)