Suspect faces judge in Malden pedestrian crash

MALDEN (WHDH) - The suspect in a drunk driving crash that killed a pedestrian in Malden will be arraigned in court Friday morning.

Officials said they responded to the report of a woman struck by a pickup truck on East Border Road just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Massachusetts State Police reported the driver was 63-year-old Kenneth Schlesinger of Melrose.

Schlesinger was initially charged with operating under the influence of alcohol but state police said he will now be charged with vehicular homicide.

The elderly woman who was struck was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The woman has not been identified.

Schlesinger stayed on the scene and was soon after arrested.

