Suspect faces laundering charges after millions found in mattress at Westborough home

A stash of cash worth $20 million was found hidden inside a box spring in an apartment in Westborough. The U.S. District Attorney said in a statement that investigators believe the cash is connected to the massive TelexFree ponzi scheme.

Officers arrested a Brazilian National, 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha on Wednesday.

Investigators said Rocha was allegedly storing the cash in his Westborough home in order to help launder money from the TelexFree scheme headquartered in Marlborough.

In 2014, the D.A. reports that Carlos Wanzeler, a founder of the Marlborough-based company, reportedly fled to his home country of Brazil after federal agents searched the TelexFree headquarters. Wanzeler has remained there ever since, despite being indicted in July 2014 along with TelexFree co-founder James Merill, according to the D.A. statement.

Rocha, who officials arrested Wednesday, is accused of helping Wanzeler transfer millions of the company’s money from the United States to Brazil.

According to court documents, police followed the suspect to the Westborough home after he received more than $2 million in a suitcase from a witness in the case.

The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and faces up to 20 years behind bars.

