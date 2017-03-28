Man held, questioned after delivery driver killed in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A suspect is being held without bail and is being questioned in connection with the murder of a delivery driver in Lynn and a rape and robbery in North Andover.

Officials say Brian Brito, 21, was stopped by Massachusetts State Police Monday night on Route 1 in Peabody. Police say he had an illegal firearm and was driving with a revoked license.

During the arrest, Brito was questioned in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night behind a school on Bowler Street in Lynn.

Brito declined to show his face during his arraignment for the illegal firearms charge

A vehicle that matches the description of one connected to the fatal shooting, a 2004 Audi, has been towed to the Danvers State Police Barracks.

Officials say the victim was shot multiple times shortly before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Pius V School, a religious elementary school.

Officers found the victim, who was later identified as a 24-year-old Salem man, dead in his vehicle. Authorities say the man was shot while inside his car.

Brito is also wanted in connection with a violent rape and robbery in North Andover at a convenience store that happened hours before the murder.

Brito is being held without bail as investigators try to piece together the alleged crime spree.

