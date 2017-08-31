Suspect identified in deadly Somerville shooting of teen

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in Somerville.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Jonathan Perry. Police said he lived at the house on Farragut Avenue where the shooting happened on Tuesday.

Police said Tenzin Kunkhyen, 16, was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Kunkhyen grew up in Somerville but was living in Malden.

Perry likely visited Malden and North Andover recently. Police believe he has access to weapons and may be armed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.

