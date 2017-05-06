Suspect identified in shooting of Braintree Police officer

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The suspect who shot and injured a cop at Motel 6 in Braintree Friday night has been identified as 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan-Robinson of Boston.

An active warrant was out for Jordan-Robinson.

The incident started when officers went into the Motel 6 on Union Street to check on a warrant.

Robinson would not open the door when officers arrived and when they attempted to use a key to enter they room they were met with two rounds of gunfire through the door.

Officers returned fire.

One of the officers was hit in the face by a gun shot.

When police were finally able to enter the room they found Jordan-Robinson dead from multiple gun shot wounds.

District Attorney, Michael Morrissey, stated that one of the shots appeared to be self inflicted.

A medical examiner will provide the official cause of death for Robinson after an autopsy is performed.

The officer that was shot has been identified as 36-year-old Donald Delaney.

He has been with the Braintree Police Department since 2010 and is a Marine Corp. veteran.

He is currently hospitalized and has a projectile lodged in his head. He is expected to undergo surgery on Saturday

 

