METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A murder suspect on the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Emilio DeLarosa was arrested in California.

DeLarosa is wanted for killing Wanda Rosa. The 29-year-old woman was murdered last September.

