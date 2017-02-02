Suspect in 6 bank robberies in 2 states held without bail

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man suspected of robbing six banks in two states since the start of the year is being held without bail.

Chaka Meredith, of Laconia, and his girlfriend were arraigned as fugitives from justice Thursday in a Massachusetts court.

The FBI says since Jan. 3, Meredith has robbed banks in Boston, Lawrence and Pepperell, Massachusetts, as well as Laconia and Plaistow, New Hampshire.

Authorities say he threatened to use a weapon during a Jan. 3 robbery in Boston’s Jamaica Plain section.

Meredith’s attorney said his client is a former police officer in North Carolina with an addiction to heroin.

The couple was caught Wednesday night in Lawrence.

The FBI earlier Wednesday had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the 41-year-old Meredith’s arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)