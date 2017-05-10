Suspect in Back Bay hit-and-run death of cyclist due in court

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have made an arrest in the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a car that then drove away from the scene.

Police say 25-year-old Malone Kidanemariam, of Boston, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with the crash.

Richard Archer was struck in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. on April 30. The 29-year-old South Boston resident died at the hospital two days later.

Based on surveillance images, police looked for silver Toyota Camry with New York license plates.

A vehicle matching that description was found with front-end damage and a cracked windshield in a nearby parking garage.

It could not be determined if the suspect had a lawyer.

