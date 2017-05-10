Suspect in Back Bay hit-and-run due in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a Back Bay hit and run.

25-year-old Malone Kidanemariam, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Wednesday morning, he will face a judge.

A cyclist was hit on Commonwealth Avenue last Sunday and the driver fled the scene.

The bicyclist, Rick Archer was rushed to the hospital and died last Tuesday.

The car involved in the hit-and-run was found in the Boston Common parking garage days after the incident.

Archer’s friends are planning to hold a ‘ghost ride’ on Wednesday. It is to honor his memory and raise awareness for cyclist safety.

Related Story: Loved ones mourn death of cyclist killed in Back Bay hit-and-run

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)