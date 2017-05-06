Suspect in Braintree standoff found dead inside motel

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A standoff with a suspect who shot a police officer in Braintree ended early Saturday morning.

Police say they found the suspect dead inside of a motel room.

It all started when officers went into the Motel 6 on Union Street to check on a warrant.

That is when police say the suspect opened fire, hitting one of the officers in the face.

Armed officers kept watch as terrified guests raced out of the motel on lockdown.

“I dont know. I was asleep,” said one witness. “I just heard a lot of shots.”

Braintree Police Chief Paul Shastany says the shooter opened fire on an officer and hit him in the face.

The nearby T stop and surrounding blocks were immediately placed on lock down as SWAT teams stormed the motel.

“There was state troopers everywhere, everywhere,” said motel guest Stephen Gouveia. “They had dogs out there and everything.”

After hours of silence, officers broke in to find the shooter dead in his room.

Now attention has turned to Boston Medical Center where the officer is recovering from gunshot wounds to the face and arm. Miraculously he is expected to survive.

“He’s a little sore,” said Chief Shastany, “but otherwise I’m pleased to report he’s in good shape.”

