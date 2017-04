DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A suspect is in custody after police said a man and woman were shot in Dorchester on Friday night.

The shooting happened on Colmbia Road near Wolcott Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect tried to escape but was apprehended.

