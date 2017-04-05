Suspect in custody after carjacking at Tewksbury gas station

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - An arrest has been made after a carjacking in Tewksbury.

According to police, a woman was carjacked while pumping gas at a Tewksbury gas station on Saturday. The incident happened at the Mobil K gas station on Andover Street.

Surveillance video shows the woman struggling with the attacker and dousing the attacker with gasoline before the he took off.

The woman, Zoila Peguero, was in town for a funeral and was refueling for her trip back to New Jersey.

She was taken to the hospital.

Police eventually found the stolen car in Lowell but the suspect, William Tighe, was nowhere to be found.

Police say he made off with the victim’s purse which had her ID and her medication in it and she said she is willing to show mercy, she just wants her things back.

Tewksbury Police say Tighe has been taken into custody.

