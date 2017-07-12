Suspect in custody after hostage situation at Ohio Taco Bell

Columbus, OH (WHDH) –Columbus Police said a bank robbery suspect surrendered after taking hostages inside a nearby Taco Bell in North Columbus.

The suspect had something that looked like an explosive device on him as well as a gun when he committed the robbery.

Police said the suspect was shot in the stomach by an officer and retreated into an apartment before leaving out a second story window and running into the Taco Bell.

The suspect then held two to three employees hostage.

Eventually, the suspect released the hostages before being taken into custody.

The suspicious device worn by the suspect was found and a bomb squad determined the device was not explosive.

The suspect was taken to Wexner Medical Center in an unknown condition.

