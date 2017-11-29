Suspect in custody after lengthy police search in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a lengthy search for a person or persons involving a robbery.

The search may have started in Revere and involved state and local police.

Sky7 was over the scene, where a person was handcuffed and on the ground, then transported to a police vehicle.

The arrest happened near the TD Garden in Boston.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)