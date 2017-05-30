Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A police chase came to an end in Marlborough early Tuesday evening and police said the driver was taken into custody.

Police said the chase began in Auburn and the suspect led officers on a pursuit on the Mass Pike and I-495. Police said stop sticks were used to end the chase and the suspect’s car ended up in a ditch.

Police were allegedly prepared for a possible shootout with the suspect.

The suspect was taken away from the scene by State Police.

