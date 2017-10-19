Suspect in custody after police pursuit on Mass Pike

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit on the Mass Pike.

According to State Police, troopers joined with Worcester Police in a pursuit on the Pike westbound. That suspect was eventually caught.

Lanes have been closed on the Pike for cleanup efforts following the pursuit.

