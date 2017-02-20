Suspect in custody after pursuit, standoff in Nashua, New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A dangerous driver was called into New Hampshire State Police early Monday morning.

Police attempted to stop the driver but that driver refused to stop traveling between 50 and 100 miles per hour on I-93, I-293 and eventually onto the F. E. Everett Turnpike.

Information from authorities says the driver may have been involved in crimes prior to traveling south on I-93.

Near Exit 5, Nashua Police put out spike strips on the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop on the exit 3 southbound off ramp.

Officers contained the vehicle and the driver.

Six shots were fired at exit 3 on Route 3 in Nashua.

It has not been confirmed if police or the suspect fired those shots.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Trooper G. Rogan and 603-223-4381.

