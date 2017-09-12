Suspect in custody after report of active shooter New Hampshire’s largest hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire, have confirmed a suspect is in custody after officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital.

Lebanon police said they were investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would only say they had reported “an incident” to the police and officers were responding. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, the New Hampshire Department of Justice and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner confirmed they are investigating the incident.

There was no immediate confirmation of a shooting. Authorities would not say if anyone was hurt. Sources tell 7News that it appears to be a domestic incident and that it is not terror related.

Officials described it is an “unfolding situation” and a code silver alert was issued, prompting an evacuation. Some inside the hospital were ordered to shelter in place.

The FBI, a SWAT team and ATF Boston were called in to sweep the six-story building. The hospital remains locked down at this time.

No further information was available.

This is a breaking news stories; 7News will have more updates as they become available.

UPDATE: Police say the situation at @DartmouthHitch is still "real active." One suspect in custody. No word of injuries. #7News pic.twitter.com/qpnOudskil — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 12, 2017

