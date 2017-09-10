Suspect in custody after shooting at festival near MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say a shooting has been reported as a parade passed through the school’s campus.

MIT police say the shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday at 200 Tech Square. A suspect is in the custody of Cambridge police and a firearm has been recovered. Police said the suspect is known to them.

Cambridge police say the shooting took place at the Cambridge Carnival. The event has been shut down.

According to the Carnival’s website, the event is a “colorful and festival celebration rooted in African traditions.” It celebrates diversity and community.

Two people suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to a hospital.

MIT police say they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat. MIT said the suspect and the incident are not associated with the school.

