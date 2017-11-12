BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WHDH) – Officials in Minnesota say one person is in custody after a stabbing at the Mall of America. Police say it happened Sunday evening inside the Macy’s at the mall.

Two people were stabbed after a reported theft at the mall, according to police.

Police say someone went in to confront the suspect, and that’s when the victim was stabbed. People in the store tried to stop the suspect from leaving the store, according to authorities, and another person was stabbed in that scuffle.

Authorities say people in the store were able to disarm the suspect. That suspect is now in custody.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)