Florida man charged in Easton shooting death held without bail

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - A Florida man accused of killing a man in Easton in November was ordered held without bail Tuesday during his arraignment in Fall River Superior Court.

Michael Arthur Noguera, 47, of South Carolina, was arraigned on a four-count indictment, charging him with the murder of Daniel G. Smith.

Smith’s body was found shot to death in the woods near Langwater Pond on Nov. 6. A group of young boys riding their bikes in the area made the discovery.

Smith was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being taken to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he later died.

Noguera is also charged with armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and carrying an illegal firearm. He is due back in court in March.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)