Suspect in Everett homicide held without bail

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the slaying of a 65-year-old artist whose decomposing body was found in his Everett apartment last month has been held without bail.

A not guilty plea to a murder charge was entered on behalf of 47-year-old David Grossack at his arraignment Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Grossack killed Francis Brescia then “celebrated” by getting Chinese food. The men knew each other.

Brescia’s body was found Feb. 25 after neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from his apartment. Police say his body was in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Brescia, a formerly homeless man who had become an accomplished artist, had been stabbed 14 times and had skull fractures.

Grossack was captured in Pittsfield on Tuesday, about 120 miles from Everett. His lawyer did not comment.

