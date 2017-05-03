Suspect in fatal Easter Sunday Lynn shooting apprehended

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police have captured the man suspected of fatally shooting one man and injuring another as they walked home from Easter church services in Lynn.

Police said Wednesday that 44-year-old William Cash was caught overnight in Weymouth.

He had been added to the department’s most wanted list Tuesday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on murder and other charges. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Cash, a convicted felon who is known to use multiple names, is suspected of killing 46-year-old Leonardo Clement and injuring 41-year-old Prince Belin on April 16 just after the victims had attended Easter services at Zion Baptist Church.

Belin told the Daily Item of Lynn that a man first approached his fiancee, left, then came back and opened fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)