Suspect in fatal stabbing pleads not guilty to murder charge

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A man who police say stabbed another man to death during an argument about money is being held without bail.

The Daily Item reports that 50-year-old George McBrier pleaded not guilty to murder in Lynn District Court during his Monday arraignment.

He’s charged with stabbing 27-year-old Keenan Barr.

Barr was found Sunday with multiple stab wounds and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Essex County Assistant District Attorney Katelyn Giliberti says McBrier had an argument with Barr at his home that resulted in the stabbing.

McBrier’s court-appointed attorney says he’s not familiar with the case, but says there is potential for a self-defense argument. McBrier appeared in court with black eye and a badly cut hand.

