Suspect in grisly double homicide in Peabody faces arraignment

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — The first suspect in a violent double homicide in Peabody is heading to court.

Authorities say 45-year-old Michael Hebb is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on two counts of first-degree murder.

He’s charged with killing 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, who were found dead in the basement of the home on Saturday. The victims were dating and living in the home.

Hebb was arrested Monday and police say they are still searching for one more suspect. It could not immediately be determined if Hebb has a lawyer.

Authorities say the scene in the home was so grisly that at first they could not tell how many victims where were.

O’Connor’s father says his daughter’s lifetime of health problems led to drug abuse.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)