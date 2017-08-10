Suspect in Holyoke double homicide turns himself in

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) – A suspect in a double fatal shooting in Massachusetts earlier this week has turned himself in.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says 19-year-old Ivan Ramos surrendered at the Holyoke Police Department on Thursday.

Ramos was wanted in connection with the shooting at about 1 a.m. Monday inside an apartment building in the city.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Colin Hodges and 37-year-old Arnaldo Rentas, both of Holyoke.

Authorities say it appears that the victims were visiting a second-floor unit in the four-story building when they were shot. The suspect then fled on foot.

Ramos is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

