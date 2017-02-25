Suspect in kidnapping, fatal stabbing had been deported in 2013

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of fleeing Connecticut with his daughter after killing the child’s mother is a citizen of El Salvador who had been deported more than three years ago, U.S. authorities say.

The 6-year-old girl was found in Pennsylvania on Friday following a high-speed car chase and crash on Interstate 99 that involved a car driven by her father, Oscar Hernandez.

Hernandez was taken into custody. The girl, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, suffered minor injuries in the crash in Benner Township, Pennsylvania state police said. She was being returned to family in Connecticut.

Federal immigration officials said Hernandez had been deported Nov. 27, 2013. He has prior felony convictions including assault and threatening, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer for him, an agency spokesman said in a statement.

Hernandez was being held as a fugitive from justice and couldn’t be reached for comment. Bridgeport, Connecticut, police have a warrant for his arrest.

Police issued a public alert about the girl at about 2:45 a.m. Friday. Officers had gone to the girl’s Bridgeport, Connecticut, home and found her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed. Another woman in the home also was stabbed multiple times and was hospitalized. Police said she’s expected to survive.

