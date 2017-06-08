Suspect in killing of 2 Boston doctors due in court

BOSTON (AP) — A man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium is due in court this week.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says a hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the case against 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira. The Chelsea man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in May while responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police also found a black bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira was shot by police at the scene. Authorities first reported that Teixeira had opened fire when police confronted him at the door. They later said that Teixeira did not open fire on police, but a fake gun was found at the scene.

